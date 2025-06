GRIFFIN, GA — Two teen suspects are behind bars and police are searching for a third after a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Griffin.

The woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Police say they quickly identified the suspect’s car and used flock cameras to find them.

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old are in custody.

The third suspect police are looking for is 19-year-old Nehemiah Ridgeway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department.