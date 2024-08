GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman said she feels violated after police said a stranger crept into her home and groped her.

Police were back at the home on Stoneview Trail in Lilburn on Monday looking for clues.

For some reason, police said a teenage boy snuck into the home and touched a total stranger.

A camera in the home shows how within about 90 seconds, the teen snuck into the kitchen and groped the victim, then ran out of the door.