Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for four people who they say broke into a woman’s home.

Authorities say on May 3, a woman told police that she returned home from being out of town for a few days to find her home had been broken into.

Investigators say the four suspects showed up at the home in a U-Haul truck and loaded up furniture, shoes, a PlayStation 5 and her 2008 Toyota Solara. The car has not been found.

Police have identified three of the suspects as 24-year-old Marion King, of Stockbridge, 24-year-old Jhaniah Lanier, of Lithonia, and 38-year-old Derrick Martin, of Ellenwood. They are still trying to identify the fourth suspect.

Authorities have obtained warrants to charge King, Lanier and Martin with burglary and theft by taking.

Detectives say the group may also be responsible for similar burglaries in Dunwoody and unincorporated DeKalb County.

Anyone who knows where the suspects may be should call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

