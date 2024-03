COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a metro Atlanta MARTA station.

One person was shot at the College Park station Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Police are searching for the suspect.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Rail service has not been affected.

