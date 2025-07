ATLANTA, GA — Authorities in Cobb County are searching for the person who opened fire along Padgett Drive near Austell on Monday afternoon around 4PM.

A boy was shot and injured in the incident.

He’s been taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There is no word on the status of his condition.

Police say there was a major police presence in the area as they searched for suspects and evidence.

The major crimes unit is investigating.