Police searching for missing Jonesboro girl with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder last seen Sunday

Chelsey Lorraine Blackshear (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Jonesboro girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen on Sunday.

Clayton County police officers responded to Stormy Lane Sunday afternoon in response to a call about a missing teen.

Officers met with Lawanda Harris, who told them that her daughter, Chelsey Lorraine Blackshear, 16, left home at about 3:30 p.m. on foot without permission.

She doesn’t know which direction her daughter walked.

Chelsey was described by her mother as standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black tights, and black house shoes.

Harris said her daughter was taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Blackshear was entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person and a Mattie’s Call Alert Bulletin form was completed for her.

If you see her, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or call 911.

