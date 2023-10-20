Police searching for missing DeKalb woman who hasn’t been seen since taking her lunch break at work

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who vanished while at work.

City of Decatur police officials said they are looking for 25-year-old Brianna Bryant, who was last seen on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. when she went on her break at work and did not return.

Bryant was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black leggings while walking within the 400 block of North Candler Street.

Authorities have not provided additional details regarding her description.

Anyone with information regarding Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.





©2023 Cox Media Group