Police searching for men accused of breaking into, robbing 16 storage units in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two men they say burglarized 16 units at a storage facility and stole numerous valuable items.

Officers said the incidents happened on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 at the Extra Storage Space store located on Northside Drive.

Police began investigating these burglaries on Sept. 13 after a unit renter said several items were stolen including 4 LG TVs, 2 Silver MacBooks, a red dirt bike, and a PlayStation.

The men were seen on security camera footage entering and exiting each storage unit through the roof.

Police believe the men loaded the stolen items into a black Jeep Liberty that a woman was driving. No information has been released about her.

Investigators are continuing to search for both suspects and are trying to identify the tag of the car.

