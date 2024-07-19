Police searching for MARTA rider they say beat another man to death in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man they say beat another man to death in an unprovoked attack in downtown Atlanta.

Police say the man confronted Jeylani Mohamed just after 3 a.m. June 18 on a set of stairs at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. The gruesome attack lasted more than eight minutes.

Police now desperately want to identify the man.

“We do know that he is transient and he’s very familiar with the public transportation system,” Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect after the attack. Police said he uses MARTA frequently and cameras captured him at the Lakewood, 5 Points, Garnett Street and Sandy Springs stations.

People who walk near where the beating took place said they don’t feel comfortable knowing a suspected killer is still on the streets.

“I just hope he gets caught and the family seeks justice,” one person said.

Police said the man has a large tattoo on the inside of his right arm.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers.







