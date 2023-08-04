Police searching for man who walked into apartment with gun to child’s head, robbed his mother

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police are looking for a man who reportedly barged into an apartment with a gun to a child’s head and then robbed his mother.

The home invasion took place at Keswick Village Apartments on July 26. Police responded after a woman called 911 to report a home invasion.

The woman told police that a man walked into her apartment with a gun pointed at her son’s head.

He demanded money and ultimately stole the woman’s phone and a gun from the apartment.

Police are still working to identify the suspect. The believe the attack was random.

He is described as being between 28 and 38 years old and approximately five feet, four inches tall with a stocky build. He may have tattoos on his arms.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of the man.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta says anyone with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone who knows who the man may be should call investigators at 404-577-8477.