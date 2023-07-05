Police searching for man who they say shot another man in dispute over woman

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Gainesville are searching for a man who they say shot another man during a dispute over a woman.

On Sunday, police said 28-year-old Emcee Dante Weaver of Gainesville drove up to a man in another car and shot at him.

Warrants have now been obtained for Weaver’s arrest.

The incident happened on Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road in Gainesville.

Police said the shooting likely resulted from a dispute over a woman.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and released from the hospital after treatment.

Weaver has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Police said they are hoping Weaver will turn himself in.

Anyone with information about Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

