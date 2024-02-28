Local

Police searching for man who they say robbed metro Atlanta Waffle House with gun

Man accused of robbing Waffle House

CANTON, Ga. — Canton Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Waffle House with a gun on Monday.

The incident happened at the store on Northside Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant through the back door armed with a gun and then sped away from the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 60 years old. He wore a surgical mask during the robbery.

It’s unclear if he was able to get away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!