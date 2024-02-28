Police searching for man who they say robbed metro Atlanta Waffle House with gun

CANTON, Ga. — Canton Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Waffle House with a gun on Monday.

The incident happened at the store on Northside Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant through the back door armed with a gun and then sped away from the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 60 years old. He wore a surgical mask during the robbery.

It’s unclear if he was able to get away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.

