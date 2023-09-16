Local

Police searching for man who opened fire at Sandy Springs nightclub, left 1 dead

Suspect in deadly shooting at La Dona nightclub in Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who opened fire at a nightclub in Sandy Springs overnight, killing one person.

Officers responded to the La Dona nightclub on Northwood Drive just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a fight with a person shot.

Investigators say a man seen in surveillance photos leaving the club got into an argument and fatally shot the victim in the chest.

They have not released details about the victim.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and may have connections in Houston, Texas.

Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect in the hopes someone may recognize him. He is described as being between five feet, nine inches tall and five feet, eleven inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with details that could assist investigators should call them at 770-551-2562.

