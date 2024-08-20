Police searching for man accused of strangling another man to death in backyard of Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a man who was found dead earlier this year.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was found face down in the backyard of a home on Venetian Drive on May 4.

The victim had been strangled and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now searching for Cleavon Battle, who is described as 6′0″ and 190 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.