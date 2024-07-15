Police searching for killer after man found dead on Gwinnett County path

The search is on for a killer after someone shot and killed a man in a wooded area of Gwinnett County behind a gas station.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was off Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Rockbridge Road Monday, where the victim was found dead on path toward an apartment complex Sunday.

Gwinnett homicide detectives returned to the scene Monday afternoon.

Video shows the moments people scattered after shots rang out.

“After the gunfire, everyone just flees the area,” Detective Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department said. “It’s a well-traveled area between the apartment complex and the business there. People do hang out in that area.

Video showed how a man walked up behind a woman right before someone opened fire.

The shooter shot the man multiple times before everyone left the scene, leaving police with few answers.

“We’re still canvassing the area for additional video, conducting interviews, looking for videos,” police said.

People told Johnson it’s common for people to be in the woods at night. Despite multiple witnesses, the shooting remains a mystery.

“We do need the public’s help to come forward with any information,” Madiedo said.

Police have not released the name of the victim as they work to identify his family.