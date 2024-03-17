Police searching for ‘critically missing’ Atlanta teenager

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a “critically missing” teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two days.

Atlanta police said that officers are looking for 13-year-old Sanijah Hill, who was last seen by her mother when she was leaving for work at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Hill’s mother told police that her son called her at 6 p.m. and said that Hill had not come home.

According to Hill’s family, she typically returned home at 5 p.m.

Hill is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or 911.