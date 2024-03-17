Local

Police searching for ‘critically missing’ Atlanta teenager

Sanijah Hill (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a “critically missing” teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two days.

Atlanta police said that officers are looking for 13-year-old Sanijah Hill, who was last seen by her mother when she was leaving for work at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Hill’s mother told police that her son called her at 6 p.m. and said that Hill had not come home.

According to Hill’s family, she typically returned home at 5 p.m.

Hill is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or 911.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!