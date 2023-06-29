Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman who shot a man multiple times

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Conyers police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman they say shot a man multiple times, led police on a chase, crashed his car and ran.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Rock Hill Drive in Conyers on Wednesday night. When they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

When officers got to the scene, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cameron Holden, sped away from officers, who started chasing him.

Holden ended up crashing the car and ran from the scene. Police used drones and K9s to try to find him, but he’s still on the run.

Police said Holden is ‘armed and dangerous.’

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on Holden’s location is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-929-4203. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Mr. Holden.

