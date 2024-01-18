Police searching for 4 teens accused of robbing Clayton County business

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for four teens accused of robbing a Clayton County business.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Tobacco and Vape off County Line Road regarding a robbery.

Clayton County police said that during the robbery, the store associate was hit in the face multiple times and held against his will.

According to authorities, three of the suspects were actively involved while the fourth suspect acted as a lookout.

All the suspects are described as teen boys who were wearing black athletic clothing and face coverings.

Officials said the teens allegedly came from the direction of River’s Edge subdivision and ran back in that direction after the robbery.

Police said residents at businesses in the area told officers that they are familiar with the suspects loitering in front of Pizza Hut typically between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Det. Moore at 770-477-3641 or via email.

