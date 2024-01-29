Police searching for 3 men they say shot 11-year-old multiple times in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who shot an 11-year-old boy multiple times earlier this month.

Police said that on Jan. 14 at around 6:15, they responded to reports of a person shot at 3203 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That’s where police found the victim, who was alert and conscious despite multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition and identity have not been released.

Police said they believe the victim was running from three men and eventually hid, but that the men found him. Police said all three suspects shot at the victim, hitting him twice.

Crime Stoppers has released video that shows the child run across a parking lot alone, and then three men wearing all black walking in the same area. Video shows all three men shooting their guns in the victim’s direction and then running off.