Police searching for 17-year-old who disappeared from Fulton County hotel

Ja-Kyla Keith (Union City Police Department)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a teen who disappeared over the weekend.

Union City police said they are looking for 17-year-old Ja-Kyla Keith, who was last seen by her mother on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Studio Way.

Keith is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said her last known clothing description was a black shirt, black sandals and orange and red Harry Potter shorts.

Authorities added Keith had her cell phone with her at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

