Police searching for 17-year-old connected to armed robbery in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. – Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is accused of robbing several people with a gun.

Gwinnett County police responded to a call near the 6000 block of Apple Grove Road in Buford on May 24. Officers met two victims who say one of them had their jewelry, debit card, air pods, and license stolen by a man who “had four accomplices.”

Detectives discovered a car used by the suspects after the armed robbery and identified 17-year-old Edmond Buggs of Lawrenceville was connected with the car. Buggs was arrested for a separate armed robbery charge, police say.

Police say Buggs identified the armed robber as 17-year-old Jay-Lan Broughton of Duluth.

Broughton is believed to still be armed with a gun and may still be somewhere in the Gwinnett County area, police say.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.