Local

Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Lauren Joseph

By WSBTV.com News Staff

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who vanished from her home nearly two weeks ago.

Lauren Joseph left her home at 9 a.m. on July 18, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She’s described as 5′2″, weighs 117 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Lauren’s family is extremely worried about her. Her mom hopes this message will get to her daughter:

“Lauren, I love and miss you so much. Your whole family is here for you, and we need to stick together. Please come home, we need to know that you are safe,” her family said.

If you have any information about Lauren or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Clayton County Police Department (Georgia) at 1-770-477-3550.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!