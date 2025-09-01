Local

Police search for missing girl in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who was last seen Thursday.

Police say Dashia was last seen at the Sable Chase Apartments after leaving home for school that morning. She has shoulder-length dreadlocks, but the outfit she was last seen wearing is unknown.

According to a post on the Henry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Dashia is being considered a “Missing Juvenile/Runaway.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009.

