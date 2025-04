DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Keundre was last seen around 1 p.m. on April 13 near the 2700 block of Amelia Avenue.

He is described as 5-foot-7, and was last seen wearing a White T-shirt, Gray and Black pants.

Anyone who may have seen Keundre is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.