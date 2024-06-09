Police says suspect knew the victim in deadly shooting at graduation party in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman’s life ended after what started as a happy occasion.

On Saturday night, a woman was shot and killed at a graduation party on Stone Mountain Highway just after 7:30 p.m.

The party was going to an event space in a shopping plaza.

Police said the victim knew the man that killed her and now they are investigating why.

“The suspect was still on scene. He had been subdued by witnesses and then taken into custody,” said Mark Meyers with GCPD.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and collected several bullet casings at the scene.

No one else was injured.

GCPD said if anyone has any information on this incident, contact police.