Police say man killed Gwinnett father in fight over land in Mexico

HUNTSVILLE, Al. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside his truck in Gwinnett County last month.

At around 12:30 a.m. on July 3, Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, was found dead inside his truck on Paden Cove Trail near Lawrenceville, according to police.

Mario Rene Lopez-Jolon was arrested this week in Alabama in connection to Rodriguez’s death.

Detectives believe Rodriguez was involved in a land dispute over some land in Mexico with the father of an ex-girlfriend. This led investigators to follow up with his ex-girlfriend, which eventually led them to Lopez-Jolon.

Lopez-Jolon was then arrested at an apartment in Huntsville, Alabama.

Police found Rodriguez in his truck at the entrance to a townhome community that is about five minutes away from his house.

Rodriguez worked for a tree-cutting company but never made it to work after leaving the house on July 1, according to his wife. When he didn’t answer her calls, she reported him missing.

Rodriguez left behind two young children.

Lopez-Jolon is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of felonies.

He is waiting for extradition to Gwinnett from Madison County, Alabama, according to police.