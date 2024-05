COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.

At least a dozen police officers are at a Chevron Gas Station on Old Floyd Road near the intersection of Mableton Parkway.

Police said at least one person was injured. The person’s identity and condition has not been released.

There is a burned-out box truck at the scene and at least two police vehicles that appeared to have crashed into it.

This is a developing story.