Police remind public to remain peaceful during planned Lawrenceville protest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are calling for those who participate in a planned protest on Saturday to remain peaceful.

A protest is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, according to Gwinnett County officials. It is scheduled to be held at Bicentennial Park in downtown Lawrenceville.

The City of Lawrenceville and Lawrenceville police “fully support the public’s constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly under the First Amendment,” officials said.

Police add they are “committed to ensuring public safety, protecting property, and maintaining the safe and lawful use of streets and public spaces.”

Police say acts of violence toward anyone will not be tolerated, vandalism or destruction is strictly prohibited and demonstrators must remain on the sidewalks and designated public areas. The roadways are not permitted for protest activity.

On June 14, several people were arrested after clashing with police during the “No Kings” protest in DeKalb County.

On June 10, thousands gathered along a busy section of Buford Highway in Brookhaven to protest immigration enforcement raids.

Brookhaven police say the protest later turned violent and several people were arrested.