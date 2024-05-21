Police release photos of man wanted in home invasion that led to school lockdowns

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Police Department has released surveillance photos of one of two men wanted in a home invasion that led to two schools being put on lockdown miles away in Alpharetta.

Police said the home invasion happened around Noon on Monday when the suspects broke into a house on Highgrove Club Drive and stole the victim’s Escalade.

Alpharetta police picked up the SUV near Haynes Bridge Middle School and started a chase that ended at the school parking lot.

It triggered a lockdown at Haynes Bridge Middle and later at nearby New Prospect Elementary.

Police say the suspects never ran toward the school and instead ran toward Big Creek Greenway.

“We know there’s two suspects, but there may be more,” said Capt. Jakai Braithwaite with the Alpharetta Police Department.

The men got away and the search continues for them.

Milton police released photos of one of the men wanted in the home invasion. Anyone who recognizes the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Milton police at 678-242-2614 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.