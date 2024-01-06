Police release new details in series of shootings, carjackings in Forest Park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a man accused of killing one person and injuring two more in a series of shootings and carjackings has come to an end after officials say he was captured following a chase in Cobb County.

Forest Park police confirmed that 33-year-old Victor Demetrious Baymon was taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen car into a tree at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road in Powder Springs.

Powder Springs police said that the car was spotted on Flock cameras, prompting the chase.

“We believed this carjacked motor vehicle was potentially associated with the Forest Park shooting that happened earlier,” said Captain Anthony Stallings.

Officials said Bayman is in the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Friday morning, Forest Park police said around 10 a.m., Baymon walked into a tax filing business and shot two people. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said they believe Baymon followed his ex-girlfriend to the business and shot her tax preparer. It’s unclear if the ex-girlfriend was also injured.

He then stole a car outside the business and crashed it at a nearby apartment complex.

“The suspect then exited the vehicle and robbed another young lady of her vehicle,” said Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss.

According to the investigation, Baymon then drove to a construction area on Jonesboro Road and shot a construction worker.

Authorities identified the man killed as 43-year-old Brandon Harris. The other two victims have not been identified.

Police said they believe the shootings were random.

This is not Baymon’s first run-in with police.

In 2017, he was arrested and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Priscilla Colbert.

Days later, he was arrested after ramming a UHaul truck into a deputy’s car in Clayton County. He was charged with multiple counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, multiple Aggravated Assault charges and several gun charges and fleeing police.

Of those charges, he was found guilty for fleeing police. He was sentenced to five years in prison and released in 2022.

Bayman will be booked into Clayton County Jail after being discharged from the hospital. He is facing malice murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities added that other charges are possible.