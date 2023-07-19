Police release new details about mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman ahead of news conference

HOOVER, Ala. — Police have released new details about the mysterious disappearance of an Alabama woman, who later returned safely to her home, ahead of a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities in Hoover, Alabama said 25-year-old Carlee Russell vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate last Thursday night after she called police to report seeing a toddler wandering alone along the road.

Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell, told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part-time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee scream.

Officers dispatched to the scene found Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse, with her Apple Watch inside, on the road near her car.

On Saturday, more than 48 hours after she vanished, police said Russell returned home on foot. She was immediately taken to the hospital for evaluation.

On Wednesday, police announced they would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET to release more details about the case.

Police released further cryptic details on Facebook, saying they’ve determined that before she vanished, Russell went to a nearby Target store and bought snacks. They said surveillance footage from her neighborhood shows Russell walking down the sidewalk alone before she retuned home over the weekend.

The Hoover Police Department also said Wednesday that they have not located any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles driving through the area at the time.

Hoover is a suburb of Birmingham, about 95 miles from the Georgia border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

