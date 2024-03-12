Police pleas with parents after metro Atlanta high school prank takes dangerous turn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said an annual high school prank fest known as “Junior/Senior Wars” took place over the weekend and took a dangerous turn. Although specific details weren’t provided, authorities said the prank could have ended in serious injury or a tragic end to a student’s life.

According to officials, students wear ski masks and carry Airsoft-type rifles in groups to homes or other locations where targeted students live to ‘attack’ them.

The department said the Airsoft guns used are almost identical to actual guns.

APD said citizens who spotted the students involved called 911 to report what they believed were armed home invasions or similar crimes in progress.

Officers responded to the incidents, but no one was injured.

“But it is not hard to imagine how badly things might have turned out,” the department said.

The department is asking Alpharetta’s parents to put a stop to this behavior.

“Please, talk to your kids about the dangers involved. If you have Airsoft-type guns in your home, make sure you know where they are, and do not let your kids out with them at night right now. Above all, please do not fall into the trap of thinking, “My son (or) daughter would never do something like that,” the department said.

Alpharetta officials said the students involved are not children from outside the community, but children who are not thinking fully about their actions.

“Unfortunately, what to them seems like harmless fun could end in tragedy,” APD said.