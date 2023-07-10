Police officer saves man’s life while on lunch break at Gwinnett Golden Corral

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An officer is being celebrated for quick thinking after officials say he saved a restaurant patron’s life.

Gwinnett County police said on June 30, Sergeant Leak was at a Golden Corral on Satellite Boulevard for lunch when he saw a man choking on food.

Sgt. Leak went over to the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Restaurant surveillance footage showed the officer performing one abdominal thrust, dislodging the food from the victim’s throat and saving his life.

The man was then able to return to his meal.

“All our officers receive CPR, First Aid, and AED training every two years so that we are prepared for an event like this,” Gwinnett police officials said.

