Local

Police offering Hyundai and Kia owners in Atlanta free steering wheel locks

Atlanta police distribute free wheel lock to Kia owner (Atlanta police)

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Atlanta police are offering free steering wheel locks to owners of Kias or Hyundais who live in the city of Atlanta.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 are particularly vulnerable to theft because of a flaw with their ignition switches which can be easily bypassed and their lack of engine immobilizers.

The free steering wheel locks are first come, first served!

To get your steering wheel lock, visit the Atlanta Police website to find your zone and precinct.

You can also visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to learn how to receive free theft deterrent software on your Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!