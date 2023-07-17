Police offering Hyundai and Kia owners in Atlanta free steering wheel locks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Atlanta police are offering free steering wheel locks to owners of Kias or Hyundais who live in the city of Atlanta.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 are particularly vulnerable to theft because of a flaw with their ignition switches which can be easily bypassed and their lack of engine immobilizers.

The free steering wheel locks are first come, first served!

To get your steering wheel lock, visit the Atlanta Police website to find your zone and precinct.

You can also visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to learn how to receive free theft deterrent software on your Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

