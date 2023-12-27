Police nab alleged 40-year-old Ga. drug dealer trafficking nearly 7,000 fatal doses of fentanyl

ATHENS, Ga. — Drugs that could potentially kill thousands are off the street after an alleged drug dealer was arrested.

A police investigation began on Dec. 20, just before 4:30 p.m., at a convenience store on Danielsville Road.

Athens-Clarke County investigators spotted alleged drug dealer, Dwan Hewlett, 40, of Hull, before he ran off.

Hewlett was caught moments later after a brief foot chase.

Officers said as they were searching Hewlett’s vehicle, they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine along with packaging materials and a digital scale.

Authorities reportedly seized, 139 grams (nearly 5 ounces) of fentanyl, which equates to almost 7,000 potentially fatal doses.

Hewlett, who officials say is a convicted felon, had a gun with an altered serial number.

He’s charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, criminal use of an article with an altered ID, and obstruction.

ACCPD urges anyone who has information about drugs in the community to call the drug tip line at 706-613-3297.