Police make arrest after man found shot to death between 2 buildings in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

On Sunday at 8:10 p.m., GCPD said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.

When they got to the scene, they found a man’s body in between two buildings near Pirkle Road and Hampton Ridge Road.

Investigators believe at least two people were shooting at each other just before the 911 calls began to come in.

Police announced late Monday morning that Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen, 28, of Stone Mountain, had been arrested in the shooting.

He is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

GCPD said if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Police said Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

