Police looking for man caught recording woman trying on clothes at Target

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say someone took photos of a woman inside a dressing room at Target.

Henry County Police said it happened on Saturday, between 4 and 5 p.m., while a woman was trying on clothes at the Target located at 1850 Jonesboro Rd in McDonough.

Police said the victim looked up and spotted the suspect’s cellphone taking photos and recording her while she was trying on different clothing.

After being confronted by the victim, the suspect left the store in a white 2014 Ford Explorer SUV with a California tag.

Mims spoke with shoppers in the parking lot who were alarmed and angered by the incident.

“I guess not a whole lot surprises me much anymore about what people do. Yeah, it concerns me but what are you gonna do,” shopper Toni Glover asked. “It’s pretty scary, but you have to be very aware of your surroundings.”

Police say the victim did confront the man after she saw the phone.

Shopper Florence Morse says it never should have happened in the first place.

“That’s unacceptable. They have cameras. They have security, they have workers who walk around the store and nobody saw him,” Morse said.

Investigators have not said whether the man might be wanted for other peeping tom incidents in the area.

“I don’t even know what to say. It’s surprising. It’s unfortunate,” shopper Sheceria Chambliss said.

“It makes you more aware when you go shopping that these things are happening,” Glover said.

Target said in a statement:

“We have no tolerance for this type of behavior in our stores and our team contacted law enforcement when they became aware of the situation.”

Police said anyone with information or who knows the suspect’s identity should contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

