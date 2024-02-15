Shoplifting suspect shot by Chamblee officer after trying to attack her with machete, chief says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police in Chamblee are investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Thursday afternoon.

Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa confirmed that officers were called to the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road to reports of shoplifting just before 2:45 p.m.

When she arrived, she saw a man running away. He ignored her commands to stop, according to the chief.

Instead, he pulled a machete out of his waistband and tried to “violently attack” the officer, so she fired her weapon and shot him, Chief Dieppa said.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

It’s unclear how many times the officer fired her weapon.

New Peachtree Road to Chamblee Tucker Road is closed as officers investigate, according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Police say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene and will take over the investigation.