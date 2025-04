DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a heavy police presence outside a townhome in DeKalb County after reports of gunshots.

Police are investigating an incident at a townhome on Longman Way. A section of Stonegate Industrial Boulevard is blocked off, officials say.

It is unclear what led up to this situation. Police have not said if any arrests were made or if anyone was injured.

The medical examiner and crime scene investigators also responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.