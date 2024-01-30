Local

Police investigating toddler’s death in northwest Atlanta

Hughes Spalding Children's Hospital (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a toddler after reports that the child choked on food.

At 6:48 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta -- Hughes Spalding Hospital regarding the death of a child.

Medical staff told police that EMS responded to a call about a toddler choking on food at a home on Temple Street. The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police did not give the age of the toddler or confirm the child’s cause of death. The child has also not been identified.

The investigation remains active. It’s unclear if police suspect foul play.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!