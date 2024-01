ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a suspicious death at a home in Poncey-Highland.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was found dead on Seminole Avenue.

The area is near Freedom Park off North Avenue.

Homicide detectives are working to determine how she died. The woman’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear if police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

