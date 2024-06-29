Local

Police investigating shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex that left man dead

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, police swarmed a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, investigating a deadly shooting.

Police at the scene told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the shooting left a man in his early 20s dead at an apartment complex on Peyton Place.

Atlanta Police Department Lt. Andrew Smith said the shots came from outside of the apartment, shot from the street. Police were called to the apartment around 3 a.m.

Right now, officers are interviewing people in the area, but there is no information available yet about any potential suspects.

Mims said there’s still a big police presence nearby as the investigation continues.

