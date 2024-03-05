Police investigating shooting at Mechanicsville apartment complex

ATLANTA — A man was shot at an apartment complex in Mechanicsville Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Columbia Parkside apartments on McDaniel Street.
When police arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound who was not conscious or alert but was breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect. The victim has not been identified.
Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.
