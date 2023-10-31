Police investigating shooting at GSU MARTA station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a person was shot at a MARTA station near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the station along Piedmont Avenue.

MARTA police have not confirmed the condition of the person shot.

This is the second shooting near or on GSU’s campus in just a matter of days. Four people were shot, including two 18-year-old students, at a RaceTrac near campus early Sunday morning. One of those victims is in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released. So far, no one has been taken into custody in that shooting.

We will continue to update this developing story.