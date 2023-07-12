Police investigating shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has been shot outside of a gas station in DeKalb County.

NewsChopper 2 was over a BP station at Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon, where there were several officers in the parking lot, an ambulance and what appeared to be a body under a sheet.

Several gas pumps were marked off by police tape at the gas station.

Police said they are investigating a shooting but did not say how many people were injured.

