Local

Police investigating shooting at DeKalb County gas station

At least one person found dead at DeKalb County gas station (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has been shot outside of a gas station in DeKalb County.

NewsChopper 2 was over a BP station at Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon, where there were several officers in the parking lot, an ambulance and what appeared to be a body under a sheet.

Several gas pumps were marked off by police tape at the gas station.

Police said they are investigating a shooting but did not say how many people were injured.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!