Police investigating shooting, attempted break in at SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that appears to be the result of an attempted break-in at a home on 25 Peyton Place in southwest Atlanta.

Officers arrived and found a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck; he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Another man at the scene informed officers that his home had been the target of a previous break-in.

Police recovered two handguns from that individual, and they say a crowbar was found outside the front door of the house.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not announced any charges.