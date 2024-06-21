Police investigating shooting in Atlanta where only witness was 9-year-old

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting where the only witness was a child.

It happened on Bent Creek Way SW on Thursday night.

Police said the shooting occurred at 11:10 p.m. when two men got into an argument in an apartment unit that escalated into violence.

One man shot the other multiple times, according to APD, then ran away. Police are looking for him now.

APD said the shooting victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was stable when he was taken away in an ambulance.

An APD spokesperson said that the victim was taken to surgery.

The only witness to the incident was a 9-year-old child, officers said.



