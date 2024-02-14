Local

4 students shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School, district confirms

Mays High School incident (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Police confirm that four students have been shot at an Atlanta high school.

“Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students at Benjamin E. Mays High School lower campus parking lot,” the district said in a statement.

“All victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured. This matter continues to be under investigation,” the district said.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a massive police presence at the school, crime scene tape up in the parking lot and what looks like evidence markers in the parking lot.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

