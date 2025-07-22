Local

Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County church parking lot

By WSB Radio News Staff
Person shot, killed in Gwinnett County church parking lot (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a church parking lot off Webb Gin House Road in Gwinnett County.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed one person was killed. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and authorities have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

More details will be provided as they become available.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

