LIVE UPDATES: At least four dead, shooter at large in Henry County

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a situation that left at least four dead in Henry County.

Hampton police said that it is a “dynamic” situation.

Authorities said they were looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street.

Police described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is between five feet, 10 inches, who was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone.

He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

Henry County is assisting Hampton police with this situation.

The Fortson Public Library is closed until further notice.

