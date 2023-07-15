Local

LIVE UPDATES: At least four dead, shooter at large in Henry County

Henry County police squad car (Alexander H. Bray bray.alex@gmail.com)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a situation that left at least four dead in Henry County.

Hampton police said that it is a “dynamic” situation.

Authorities said they were looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street.

Police described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is between five feet, 10 inches, who was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone.

He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

Henry County is assisting Hampton police with this situation.

The Fortson Public Library is closed until further notice.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!